Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 366,300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 366,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.