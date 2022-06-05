Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 41,400 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

NYSE MCK opened at $316.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

