Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 7,300 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.08.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.28.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

