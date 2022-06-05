Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CHY opened at $12.42 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 740,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $534,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

