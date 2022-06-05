Camden Capital LLC Acquires 570 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,312,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,060,000 after acquiring an additional 311,225 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $116.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

