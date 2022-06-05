Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,391,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 163.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $296,000.

GDX stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

