Camden Capital LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $104,253,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $88,884,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 430.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.