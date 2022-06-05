Camden Capital LLC Has $405,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.45.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $513.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

