Camden Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,057 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

