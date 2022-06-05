Camden Capital LLC Purchases 417 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $162.04.

