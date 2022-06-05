Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

PBH opened at $56.21 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

