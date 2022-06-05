Camden Capital LLC Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Williams Companies stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

