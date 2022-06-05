Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.21. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.