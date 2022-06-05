Camden Capital LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

