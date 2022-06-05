Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.51 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,411 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Ameren worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $305,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,758 shares of company stock worth $3,294,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

