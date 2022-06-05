Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $11.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

CANO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Cano Health alerts:

NYSE:CANO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 2,205,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Cano Health has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Cano Health by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cano Health by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,354,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.