Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 251.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

