Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $243.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.14 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.96.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.