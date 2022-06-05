Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average of $203.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.