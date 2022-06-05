Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

