Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

