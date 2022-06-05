Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 28,280 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,280 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLO. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $66,365.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,333 shares of company stock worth $527,695. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

