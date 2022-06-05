Capital International Investors Buys 231,578 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.59% of Relx worth $372,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Relx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.79) to GBX 2,730 ($34.54) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.89) to GBX 2,650 ($33.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

