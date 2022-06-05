Capital International Investors Cuts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,970,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129,322 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in SAP were worth $416,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in SAP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in SAP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in SAP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.55. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

