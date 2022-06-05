Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,922,320 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.80% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $445,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.23.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

