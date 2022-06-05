Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312,789 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $322,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 540.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 313,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after buying an additional 264,951 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.