Capital International Investors Purchases 7,223,299 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 992.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.58% of Toast worth $275,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toast by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

NYSE TOST opened at $16.72 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,007,825 shares in the company, valued at $156,641,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,296,510 shares of company stock valued at $160,108,285.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.