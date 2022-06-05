Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,489,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051,375 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.11% of Equitrans Midstream worth $480,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,515,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 171,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,147,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,538,000 after buying an additional 1,695,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,955,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after buying an additional 118,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $8.21 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.40%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

