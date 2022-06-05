Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 21,735 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $290,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $250.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day moving average is $223.70. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.