Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,361,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 4.38% of Futu worth $275,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its position in Futu by 10.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Futu by 10.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth $27,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Futu stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $181.44.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

