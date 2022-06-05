Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.29% of Texas Instruments worth $504,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,044,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

