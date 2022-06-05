Capital Research Global Investors Has $238.34 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,665,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103,507 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $238,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

PTON opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

