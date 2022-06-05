Capital Research Global Investors Has $396.16 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,206,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 325,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.52% of Western Union worth $396,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after buying an additional 820,330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after buying an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after buying an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

