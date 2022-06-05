Capital Research Global Investors Sells 49,144 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,144 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $361,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $195.57 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.89.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

