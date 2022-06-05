Capital Research Global Investors Sells 649 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.34% of Progressive worth $205,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.48.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

