Capital Research Global Investors Sells 78,260 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,260 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.71% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $218,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average is $134.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

