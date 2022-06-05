Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358,032 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.49% of Janus Henderson Group worth $321,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

