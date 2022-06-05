Capital World Investors Buys 824,762 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,762 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 10.71% of Alteryx worth $437,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alteryx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup increased their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

