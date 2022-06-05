Capital World Investors Cuts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.96% of Sun Communities worth $721,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 175,640 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $165.77 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.51 and a 200 day moving average of $184.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

