Capital World Investors Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $677,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.20.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

