Capital World Investors Purchases 133,133 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 5.39% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $515,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $155.86.
In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
