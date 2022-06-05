Capital World Investors Purchases 133,133 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 5.39% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $515,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

