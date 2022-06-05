Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.45% of Corteva worth $500,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corteva by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after buying an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after buying an additional 700,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA opened at $62.00 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

