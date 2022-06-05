Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.