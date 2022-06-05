Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $205.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.