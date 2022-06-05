Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

