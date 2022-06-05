CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 118,933 Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.36% of Nine Energy Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NINE opened at $3.92 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darryl Keith Willis sold 22,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $60,208.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,815.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore R. Moore sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $61,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,113.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

