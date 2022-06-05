CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $79.90 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

