Celo Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00004344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $577.26 million and $18.60 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.18 or 0.00888032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00444879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

