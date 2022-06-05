Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHRNU. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000.

AHRNU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

