Centiva Capital LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,885,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

